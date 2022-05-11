The Stream Team: Another round of errant story adventuring in Star Trek Online

MOP’s Chris had a good time with his friends in Star Trek Online last time he streamed the game, so why not fire it up again and try to repeat the trick? Join us today at 2:00 p.m. EDT as he hops into the captain’s chair of a new ship and sees what’s next in the current story arc that he’s following.
What: Star Trek Online
Who: Chris Neal
When: 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022
Enjoy the show!
