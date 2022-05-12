World of Warships’ virtual international museum hop returns for a second event next week

Wargaming is currently in the midst of massive upheaval following its decision to completely pull out of Russia and Belarus, but it’s nevertheless planning to bring back a World of Warships event we called the best MMO event of 2021: the Longest Night of Museums.

Originally debuting in 2021, the Longest Night of Museums is essentially a tour through the world’s naval museums, many of which display the very vehicles and vessels used in World of Warships itself. It’s a treat to the game’s 50M registered players and a huge burst of publicity for the museums themselves, many of which have been hard-hit thanks to the pandemic.

It does look like the format is a little bit different from last year and includes a bit of a treasure hunt to encourage participation.

“Wargaming, publisher and developer of the naval multiplayer free-to-play game World of Warships has today released the details of its Longest Night of Museums initiative, designed to publicize and support naval museums across the world. Beginning May 18, 2022, World of Warships will publish one museum showcase article per week, giving insight into each museum’s naval history. Museum curators will bring their museums to life in these articles providing fascinating information, assets, and historical details for their respective museums. “World of Warships has hidden characters in the articles to encourage readers to read all the stories and uncover the special bonus code. The first person to crack the code will win a five day, all-expenses-paid trip for two people to one of the naval museums featured in the articles. “These articles will also feature embedded video footage of last year’s Longest Night of Museums event, which had over 1.4 million people attend a virtual tour of the more than 15 naval museums from around the world which participated via Twitch and YouTube.”

