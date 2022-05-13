Diablo III makes the Echoing Nightmare permanent, Overwatch 2 discusses support hero adjustments

Whether you’re a fan of hacking up demons in Diablo III or testing out the new PvP meta in Overwatch 2, there’s some news to be had for your very specific interests. We start with D3 and its 10 year anniversary, which is making Season 23’s Echoing Nightmare content a permanent fixture to the game, offering up double bounty rewards between now and the end of the season, and selling off some commemorative artwork.

Meanwhile, the devs of Overwatch 2 continue to get granular about the ongoing PvP beta, this time with a focus on how support heroes are performing at the moment. The post calls out making Mercy’s mobility more predictable, increasing Moira’s utility, and some vague considerations to tweak Junkrat and Symmetra. Support heroes are also noted as the team’s “highest adjustment priority,” particularly as more mobile support characters are rising higher in the meta’s ranks.

sources: Diablo III website, Overwatch website
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
