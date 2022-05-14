Warcraft Arclight Rumble starts closed beta testing Down Under

Are you ready to Warcraft Arclight Rumble? Blizzard’s newest mobile game is still a ways out by all reckoning, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on it right now. All that it’ll take is for you to live in Australia and win the luck of the draw.

This is because the studio announced that the online strategy title started “limited closed beta testing” in the country this past week. This comes hot on the heels of the game’s formal announcement at the start of the month, revealing that Warcraft’s long-rumored mobile title was, in fact, a collectible RTS that includes dungeons, raids, co-op, and PvP modes.

Blizzard also gave a peek behind the curtain to glimpse Rumble’s Ashenvale maps, which are part of 14 different zones in game. “This creepy forest zone has five missions ready to test you,” the studio said. “It’s full of dangerous foes like spear-throwing trolls, hangry wolves, and hordes of huntresses.”