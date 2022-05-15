MMO Week in Review: Spreadsheets in diversity space

Activision-Blizzard proved we really need a stronger term for “self-own” and “own-goal” in the English language as this week it attempted to demonstrate its commitment to diversity by revealing a creepy and dehumanizing “diversity space tool” that purports to turn real-world traits like age and ethnicity into quantitative scores to supposedly measure diversity in its games. The gaming public was not amused, and the company scurried to scrub much of the original announcement from the internet.

Meanwhile, we kept an eye on EVE Online’s growing Fanfest COVID outbreak, Lost Ark admitted it’s dealing with “millions” of bots, Star Trek Online launched Stormfall, Path of Exile released Sentinel, LOTRO’s Discord server was upended, and FFXIV finally cracked down on blatant third-party mod users.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement