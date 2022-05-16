Final Fantasy XI welcomes its 20-year anniversary today

As of today, it’s been two decades since Final Fantasy XI first launched in Japan, which makes this a pretty notable anniversary for the game. While the development team has already announced the variety of events taking place for the anniversary event, producer Akihiko Yoshida has taken the opportunity to pen a letter to the community thanking the players for two decades of operation as well as looking forward to what’s coming next for the game.

Obviously, players can expect the Voracious Resurgence to continue along toward its conclusion (it’s apparently about halfway done now), but players can also look forward to the addition of new Prime Weapons as well as new Empyreal Weapon reforging in coming version updates. There’s also a new array of features on the game’s anniversary site, including an interview with Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida regarding his own interaction with FFXI (primarily from a budget side these days). So congratulations for two decades, FFXI! May you have another under your belt to come.