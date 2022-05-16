Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer module launches June 14 on all platforms

Neverwinter fans, Gearbox and Cryptic have some happy news for you this fine Monday morning: Dragonslayer is launching on June 14th, just a month from today.

As previously announced, the module – Neverwinter’s 23rd ever – will roll out on all platforms simultaneously with no delay for console. It’s tied loosely into D&D’s new Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons as players “become one of Smerdiuk Dragonbane’s mighty dragonslayers [and] enter epic lairs and hunt down chromatic dragons from the D&D universe.”

“The new module will introduce a brand-new Dragon Hunt system, which lets adventurers battle various chromatic dragons – from icy White Dragons to cunning Green Dragons – of different ages (Young, Adult, Ancient), with each dragon type presenting its own unique set of challenges to overcome, lairs to explore and rewards to acquire. The draconic foe content doesn’t end there, players will also discover Neverwinter’s deadly creatures have been completely revamped with all-new attacks, spells and the ability to take to the skies. In addition, the D&D fan-favorite “Temple of Tiamat” trial featuring the beloved dragon queen, Tiamat, will get a major content update bringing new mechanics and challenges, along with Normal and Master difficulty options.”