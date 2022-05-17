Diablo III dev shares behind-the-scenes stories for its 10th anniversary

First of all, it’s been 10 years since Diablo III launched on May 15th, 2012, and that makes us all so old. Second, it’s obvious to everyone that Blizzard long ago abandoned this ARPG in favor of revivals, sequels, and spin-offs. So while pretty much nothing was done to mark the occasion — other than a swell tweet, way to splurge Blizz — one of the game’s O.G. developers came out for an impromptu Q&A session about Diablo III’s history.

Blizzard’s Wyatt Cheng tackled the controversial auction house, changes in post-launch development, scrapped systems, the lack of PvP, and World of Warcraft’s raiding influence on the ARPG.

Cheng also revealed a proposed multiplayer hub that would have taken the game in a more MMO-like direction: “There were discussions about a hub town at Blizzard North. I think [David] Brevik has talked about this before. When you’re actually evaluating the cost of the feature on the production schedule it’s hard to justify the cost of a hub town. But when a multiplayer hub town exists, it makes the world feel alive and real.”