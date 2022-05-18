Albion Online’s 12th major update, Into the Fray, launches June 8

So you probably already knew that Albion Online’s Into the Fray was coming sooner rather than later as Sandbox Interactive has been spilling tea on what’s in it for a few weeks now. As of today, we finally have a hard date: June 8th.

In addition to the new Portal Towns that reduce overcrowding in Royal Cities (and make black zones a bit more accessible), the update launches new dynamic events, improved castles and outposts, the Crystal Arena, new emotes, more mobile controller support, and of course, a major pass on magic staffs.

“On June 8, 2022, the Into the Fray update goes live. Albion Online’s twelfth major post-release content update brings a host of new features, changes, and improvements to make combat, exploration, and economic activities in Albion more fun and thrilling than ever, while also allowing players of all types and levels to get into the action more easily. First off, this update sees a massive overhaul of the game’s Magic Staffs. Alongside notable improvements to visuals, audio, and animations, numerous new and reworked abilities bring renewed depth and strategy to Staff gameplay, allowing Mages to feel powerful and in-control in battle while offering diverse cooperative and counterplay options for non-Staff users.”

Source: Official site, press release
