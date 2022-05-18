EverQuest II’s newest progression server, Varsoon, opens its doors May 24

Last month, Daybreak revealed that EverQuest II was destined to launch a new time-locked expansion server in May. It hit beta last week, and it’s formally launching on May 24th.

“With May 24 just around the corner, we’re super excited to unleash our latest TLE, Varsoon, to the masses and watch it flourish,” Daybreak says . “If you’re a new player, a returning player, or just someone wanting to mix up your EverQuest II experience a bit, we welcome all of you and hope you enjoy the server.”

So what exactly is the deal with this server? Well, it’s a free-trade TLE server, meaning that players will be able to trade traditionally character-bound items and the server progresses through the expansions one at a time in set intervals, with items and experience rescaled to make sense with that speedy cadence. All races are unlocked too, though the Channeler and Beastlord will be off-limits.

“Expansions will unlock approximately every 16 weeks, except for Desert of Flames, which will be 12 weeks. That means you’ll experience 16 weeks of classic EverQuest II, 12 weeks of Desert of Flames, 16 weeks of Kingdom of Sky, and so on. Any content that was released in between expansions, including GU and Adventure Pack content, will be released 8 weeks after its corresponding expansion has been released. For example, 8 weeks after Kingdom of Sky is released, you’ll have access to Fallen Dynasty. Desert of Flames will receive Hunter’s Quests and items approximately 6 weeks after release.”

Do note that you’ll need to be a subber to participate on the server.

Varsoon is launching in just one week! With it, we're also releasing the Undying Crate. Get the details here: https://t.co/7psRCE1esb#EQII pic.twitter.com/dUAo0Ie028 — EverQuest II (@everquestii) May 17, 2022