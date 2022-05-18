Lord of the Rings Online kicks off its second legendary item season with donkeys and dances

After a rather lengthy maiden run, the first season of Lord of the Rings Online’s legendary item reward track came to an end yesterday, and season two has begun. From here on, it looks like each of these seasons will be about 90 days, more or less, with the current season concluding on August 17th.

This time around, the devs are making the rewards more exciting: “In addition to a number of traceries, runes, and ancient script, the Season Two rewards also offer three legendary tracery tokens and several cosmetic rewards, including Azog’s Sword, a new Hobbit dance emote, a new Banner of Gil-Galad housing item, and the Mountaineering Donkey cosmetic pet!”

On a different topic, Standing Stone Games teased the possibility of more progression servers down the road: “We have no plans for a new legendary world in the next month, but we’ll certainly have more legendary worlds in the future!”