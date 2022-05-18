Overwatch wraps up beta testing for its sequel’s PvP and releases volume 2 of the original’s anniversary event

The devs of Overwatch have called it a wrap for the sequel’s PvP beta test round, and game director Aaron Keller would like to thank players for their participation. “Tests like this are a vital part of the process of improving Overwatch. We can’t wait to take everything we’ve learned from the beta and apply it to the game, and we’re so excited to get it back in front of you,” Keller writes.

As for when the game will get back in front of players again, information about how to access the game’s next phase of testing will be announced soon, and the team will be livestreaing a special event on Thursday, June 16th, that promises to share what’s next for the game.

On the subject of events, the original shooter’s Anniversary Remix event is now kicking off volume 2, which offers up a weekly challenge rewind, all of the game’s previous seasonal brawls, and some “remixed” versions of prior skins between now and June 7th.

