Hearthstone class action lawsuit targets ‘deceitful’ marketing practices

Behind the jaunty art designs and goofy voice quips of Hearthstone lies another headache-in-the-making for Blizzard Entertainment. Polygon reports that the studio is getting slapped with another class action lawsuit alleging that the game’s store “deceives players, particularly minors” into making ill-informed purchases that have no refund policy attached.

The lawsuit was filed by parents of an Arizona child who purchased over $300 worth of card decks from the game without the parents knowing. According to the suit, the child didn’t understand that the card packs gave out randomized results and was not informed about the odds of receiving desired cards.

The parents hope to take Blizzard to task for not disclosing the odds of the card packs, offering a refund for purchases made by minors, and inadequate parental controls. The studio is disputing the lawsuit and has filed to move it to a higher court.