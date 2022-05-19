Jagex unveils the three backer tiers for the RuneScape board game ahead of its Kickstarter drive

Ready to throw money at the board game edition of RuneScape but aren’t sure how much scratch to put aside? Wonder no more, as Jagex has kicked out a press release detailing the three backer tiers and their associated goodies when the Kickstarter goes live on May 31st.

The base (aka Core) pledge tier will set you back $80 and will include the game and a Kickstarter exclusive Culinaromancer expansion. The next tier up costs $150 and adds on three more expansions on top of the previous rewards, while the $195 deluxe package brings all four expansions and goodies from previous tiers plus neoprene game mats, special edition dice, wooden tokens, and metal coins.

In addition, the Kickstarter campaign will have a “gamified” element to it, with backers unlocking new cards for the board game itself by exploring Gielinor in an unexplained voting system. These unlocked cards will be added to every pledge level and will be exclusive to the Kickstarter. Those curious about the goodies waiting in each tier can look at some mock-ups the gallery below.



source: press release