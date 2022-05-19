Lost Ark’s Destined for Destruction drops the Destroyer and Deskaluda

Happy patch day, Lost Ark players: Smilegate and Amazon have rolled out the May Destined for Destruction update after a bit of a snag in some regions earlier this morning. At this point, if you play, you already know what’s in the update, but here’s a little recap if you’re considering returning:

Valtan – an eight-person Legion raid with two tiers of difficulty

Destroyer – the new advanced class for the Warrior, whose hammer is absurd

Deskaluda – the new Guardian raid

Challenge Guardians – even scarier than Deskaluda

Island Sieges – ranked guild PvP content

Raid Matches – timed guild PvE content

Additions to South Vern – new content in chaos dungeons, the ghost ship, and more

Wild Wings Island – bok bok

Customization – new hair styles and premade looks

QOL tweaks – multiple UI touches, presets, settings, and updates to the markets and strongholds

Cosmetics – plenty of buyables in the cash shop

The patch notes are ready for your perusal!