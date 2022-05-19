Zenith gets a new chief of staff and new devs, plans to release its first instanced dungeon in June

There’s a new head honcho helping to oversee things for the VR MMORPG Zenith. A recent newsletter from developer Ramen VR takes some time to introduce Kristani (rhymes with “Tiffany”), the studio’s new Chief of Staff who will be helping with production, operations, and strategy, which in turn will allow CEO Andy Tsen more time to do “CEO stuff” (and possibly get some rest). The newsletter further announces that four more devs have joined the studio in the art and engineering departments.

The second half of the letter continues to talk up Zenith’s Seething Depths instanced dungeon, once again repeating features like boss fights, environmental puzzles, and new loot that can’t be found anywhere else, as well as calling out the need for precision and parkour skills.

This new dungeon, along with a patch that is bringing more endgame content and backend updates “to take Zenith to the next level,” is set to arrive at the end of June. In the meantime, the game’s Twitter account has offered a quick peek at one of the Seething Depths’ environmental puzzles.



Ending Global Warming one water elemental at a time 🔫🌊 (JK — some new mekaniks from our latest dungeon) pic.twitter.com/5WtgCzZoyf — Zenith MMO 🇺🇦 (@ZenithMMO) May 13, 2022