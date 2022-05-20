Betawatch: Dual Universe’s new subscription time token

Subscription time tokens! Those always work out well, right? They always fill people with positive fuzzy thoughts and make people happy? That’s a thing, isn’t it? Well, Dual Universe has implemented one as it moves closer and closer to release. Which, you know, is worth considering for a game that has a subscription in its beta state.
Other beta news? Yes. Yes there is.
- Marvel Snap is opening beta signups, which means that if you have ever asked “what if Hearthstone but with licensed characters from Disney” you will have your mobile-based answer.
- Chris Roberts has deigned to tell everyone why features are taking a long time in Star Citizen: it’s all COVID’s fault. Sure,
JanChris.
- Ah, yes. The first basic combat test for Profane. The combat test designed specifically for Profane. Profane’s combat test.
- Noah’s Heart entered beta on mobile.
- Simutronics’ Galahad 3093 entered open beta this morning.
- EVE Online’s cloud service, EVE Anywhere, went into alpha.
- Last but not least, Mad World is speaking up in its next test. Because it’s getting voice acting, you see. That means voices. By definition, in fact.
For now, we bid you adieu as we do every week, but not before reminding you that we have an entire list of games currently in testing just below. We’re eager for your feedback! If you notice something that should be re-classified, let us know, either because it slipped into another test phase without our noticing or it’s something we’ve missed altogether.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
Dysterra: Closed beta until May 17th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Closed beta, early access on May 17th
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access