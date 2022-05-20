Betawatch: Dual Universe’s new subscription time token

Subscription time tokens! Those always work out well, right? They always fill people with positive fuzzy thoughts and make people happy? That’s a thing, isn’t it? Well, Dual Universe has implemented one as it moves closer and closer to release. Which, you know, is worth considering for a game that has a subscription in its beta state.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dual Universe: Paid beta

Dysterra: Closed beta until May 17th

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Embers Adrift: Backer beta

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Closed beta

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Galahad 3093: Open beta

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Alpha

Marvel Snap: Beta

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Ravendawn: Alpha

Rise Online: Open alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing

V Rising: Closed beta, early access on May 17th

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Wild Terra 2: Early access

