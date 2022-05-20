Final Fantasy XI developers plan a Reddit AMA for next week

The Final Fantasy XI team is still not the best at talking to the game’s North American fanbase, but it’s getting better. (Getting better all the time, etc.) Case in point: As part of the game’s celebration of 20 years of operation, producer Akihiko Matsui and director Yoji Fujito will host an AMA on the FFXI subreddit on Monday, May 23rd. Question submissions will open at 7:00 p.m. EDT on that date, with the answering set to conclude at 11:00 p.m. EDT, giving players just about four hours to ask whatever is on their minds and receive a direct answer.

Of course, this is hardly the only thing that’s being done in the celebration of the game’s two decades of operation, with plenty of other events to celebrate the game’s long-runner status. Two decades is a long time, even if it’s going to be a year and change before it reaches two decades in North America; this writer even chronicled memories of those early times in Vana’diel just the other day.