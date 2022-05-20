Hearthstone’s latest patch is all about buffing and nerfing cards, heroes, and minions

It is the way of CCGs to forever chase the dragon’s tail of balance, and so it goes with Hearthstone’s newest patch, which is primarily about hitting balance for several cards in the game and heroes and minions in Battlegrounds mode.
As one might expect of an update like this, the patch notes are pretty granular, outlining nerfs to Drek’thar, Mutli-Strike, and Dragonbane Shot; buffs to even more cards like Whirlpool, Tooth of Nefarion, and SI:7 Smuggler among many others; and a variety of Battlegrounds-specific updates including tweaks to Fungalmancer Flurgl’s passive, hero armor, and a wide variety of the mode’s minions. There’s also a few minor bug fixes and a pair of changes to Duels.
source: official site
