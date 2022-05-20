MechWarrior Online delays map updates to June, outlines feature updates set for May

Are you hungry for some new maps to take your ambulatory nuclear tank robot for walkies in MechWarrior Online? Regrettably, the devs have to announce that new maps will have to be delayed until June 21st, specifically the new quick play map that’s being based off of the Vitric Forge faction play map.

While the announcement does confirm a delay, it also shares a look at this upcoming new map along with a look at updates to the Caustic Valley map that’s also arriving in June, which will feature new cover locations and removes the map’s fog entirely.

While these new maps are being shoved forward into June, the May update will bring a ‘Mech quirk display, improvements to the skill tree, and an event mode queue. The May update will also feature a whole lot of balance passes to weapons, ‘Mechs, ‘Mech quirks, and equipment.