Star Citizen debuts the new Anvil Legionnaire as part of the game’s free-to-play Invictus Launch Week

The annual Invictus Launch Week event for Star Citizen is back once again, making the alpha version of the game available to everyone for free starting today until May 31st. As usual, there will be different ship manufacturers on display at the event every two days, offering a total of over 100 different military ships that players can hop into and fly around in for free for a limited time. Players can also take a tour inside of a Javelin destroyer.

Today and tomorrow, Anvil Aerospace will be the highlighted manufacturer, and Invictus is the place where players can get a first look at the in-concept Legionnaire, a boarding ship that has uses in both military, bounty hunting, and pirating applications. The ship’s functions are the first highlight of this week’s Inside Star Citizen video, while the second half of the video discusses the lore behind Invictus Launch Week.

