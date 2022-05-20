World of Warcraft seeks a Narrative Director, recaps recent Dragonflight interviews

Bree Royce
So, do you think you know all there is to know about World of Warcraft lore and storytelling?

WoWhead noticed that World of Warcraft is apparently on the hunt for a new Narrative Director, which raised a few eyebrows as the job description is pretty much the same as the job Lead Narrative Director Steve Danuser already has or potentially even a step above it (“Reporting to the Creative Director of WoW,” “Collaborate with the Creative Director, Game Director, Art Director, WoW design leadership, and Blizzard Story & Franchise Development,” “Mentor and lead a team of narrative designers,” etc.).

But according to his Linkedin, he hasn’t actually stepped down. Given some of the other corporate title-juggling at Blizzard lately, we’d say it’s more likely that he’s just been promoted with a fresh title.

It’s nevertheless sparked discussions about the game’s plot in the last few years, and not in a positive way, within the WoW community.

In other WoW news, Blizzard has released a dev missive that’s more like a roundup, at least for folks who’ve already read WoW and MMO websites over the last few weeks; the studio recaps its recent Dragonflight interviews, talks about Season 4 changes, and of course, heralds the recent arrival of the Sunwell Plateau in WoW Classic: Burning Crusade.

Source: Official site, Blizzard via WoWhead
