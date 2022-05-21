Diablo Immortal plans to roll out to the rest of Asia Pacific in late June

You may have missed it in the announcement that Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2nd, but this release won’t be a global rollout. Blizzard said that “most regions of the world” will get the mobile MMO on that date — but apparently a chunk of the Asia Pacific region won’t.

Instead, the studio clarified this past week that this region will see the fires of hell in the palm of their hands on June 22nd.

“Diablo Immortal will become available on Windows PC, Android, and iOS in the rest of Asia Pacific regions (including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand); the game will also be available in Vietnam on PC only,” the studio wrote. “These regions will receive dedicated game servers to bring players better connectivity and ping.”

Alongside the mobile releases in June, Diablo Immortal is kicking of a beta of a PC client that offers cross-platform play and cross-progression.