V Rising’s early access has already sold over 500K copies in three days

Apparently, survival sandbox mechanics paired with classical vampire aesthetics is a winning combination, or at the least a profitable one for developer Stunlock Studios, which is gleefully announcing that V Rising has already sold over 500,000 copies in just three days of early access.

The game’s popularity appears to be fairly solid to this point, as Steam Charts shows a 24-hour peak of over 100K players (with over 83K in-game in the last hour at the time of this writing) and a #8 spot in Steam’s most played list. Of course, the game is less than a week into its early access period, so one could argue the game is still very much in a honeymoon phase.

As for what’s next, the presser and the game’s Steam page don’t offer many future update plans just yet, but one of our readers did point out a Discord message from the devs shared on Reddit that notes making the game offline and single-player is a priority.



It's official! 500,000 Vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran! Thank you all for joining us on this journey! pic.twitter.com/35pLD6DQW2 — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 20, 2022