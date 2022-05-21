V Rising’s early access has already sold over 500K copies in three days

Apparently, survival sandbox mechanics paired with classical vampire aesthetics is a winning combination, or at the least a profitable one for developer Stunlock Studios, which is gleefully announcing that V Rising has already sold over 500,000 copies in just three days of early access.

The game’s popularity appears to be fairly solid to this point, as Steam Charts shows a 24-hour peak of over 100K players (with over 83K in-game in the last hour at the time of this writing) and a #8 spot in Steam’s most played list. Of course, the game is less than a week into its early access period, so one could argue the game is still very much in a honeymoon phase.

As for what’s next, the presser and the game’s Steam page don’t offer many future update plans just yet, but one of our readers did point out a Discord message from the devs shared on Reddit that notes making the game offline and single-player is a priority.

