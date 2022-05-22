MMO Week in Review: V Rising is looking for new blood

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

V Rising stole the spotlight this week with its early access launch; its vampire theme has captivated sandbox fans.

Plus, we poked our noses back into New World, celebrated Final Fantasy XI’s 20th birthday, traipsed around LOTRO’s Yondershire, and gave some serious side-eye to Star Citizen’s latest shenanigans.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Whatever happened to Red Dead Online? - Unlike Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar's online western RPG has been withering away due to studio neglect. It's been close to a year since Red Dead Online saw any significant…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleLast Oasis replaces its lobby system with an increased emphasis on communal zones

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments