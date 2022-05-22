MMO Week in Review: V Rising is looking for new blood

V Rising stole the spotlight this week with its early access launch; its vampire theme has captivated sandbox fans.
Plus, we poked our noses back into New World, celebrated Final Fantasy XI’s 20th birthday, traipsed around LOTRO’s Yondershire, and gave some serious side-eye to Star Citizen’s latest shenanigans.
Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010
!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review
!
THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES
Tamriel Infinium: Elder Scrolls Online has a real enthusiasm problem - Looking around the MMORPG community, you may not even be aware that Elder Scrolls Online has less than a month until its newest expansion, High Isle, comes out on the…
Not So Massively: First impressions of V Rising, launching into early access today - I'm still searching for a survival game that fits me. I enjoy a lot of the survival experience, but the games as a whole never really deliver what I'm looking…
Fight or Kite: New World’s PvP is a failure for casual gamers - It's been a little over half a year since New World officially launched, and in that time we’ve seen a fair number of changes made to the game. I figure…
Stick and Rudder: Some thoughts on Chris Roberts’ annual Star Citizen address - As many of our readers are familiar by now, Chris Roberts has put out his annual Letter from the Chairman for the Star Citizen faithful. As the length of the…
Wisdom of Nym: Final Fantasy XIV and the grim specter of continuity lockout - This particular column was inspired by a question by regular reader, commenter, and friend to man and beast alike Scott Leyes, who originally posed the question in a column a…
LOTRO Legendarium: Exploring the bounds of Yondershire - As I write this, I'm coming down off of the buzz that was Lord of the Rings Online's 15th anniversary. All in all, I feel it was a celebration worthy…
Star Citizen boss rests feature delay blame on COVID, touts rise in new players, and marks a path to beta - Chris Roberts has seen fit to peer down from his tower and issue his annual Letter from the Chairman, which looks back at the prior year's pitfalls and advances for…
New World advances the story, banks big on PvP arena combat - What a difference a year makes. While New World was the talk of the town back in 2021, nowadays it's having to fight hard for the attention of MMORPG players.…
Diablo Immortal plans to roll out to the rest of Asia Pacific in late June - You may have missed it in the announcement that Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2nd, but this release won't be a global rollout. Blizzard said that "most regions of…
Former Hearthstone devs reveal Marvel Snap multiplayer CCG with beta signups open now - No, it's not a bean, a clicking noise, or a government assistance program: Marvel Snap is just a a new multiplayer card-collecting game. Nuverse and Second Dinner are calling it…
Dungeons and Dragons Online delays Isle of Dread to June 22, talks Tabaxi - If your fantasy team-up ever involved the unlikely pairing of cats and dinosaurs, then you're in luck, because Dungeons and Dragons Online is about to do that with Isle of…
Massively Overthinking: The MMO grudges we just can’t let go - Back in April, MMO Fallout's Connor and I had a lil tweet convo about grudges. He was joking that there will be aged gamers on their deathbeds in the far…
Whatever happened to the Life is Feudal MMO? - We understand that people miss a sunsetted MMO and are willing to go through a lot to revisit an old haunt, but sometimes the cost of doing so could be…
EVE Anywhere cloud service browserfies EVE Online with today’s alpha - If you've been angling to play EVE Online from the comfort of your couch or bed or car or treehouse or whatever without needing a full-on PC or laptop, then…
Vague Patch Notes: A look back at my start in Final Fantasy XI, many years later - It is the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy XI this week. Not the 20th anniversary of the game being in the US, and thus not my own personal 20th anniversary…
Lost Ark’s Destined for Destruction drops the Destroyer and Deskaluda - Happy patch day, Lost Ark players: Smilegate and Amazon have rolled out the May Destined for Destruction update after a bit of a snag in some regions earlier this morning.…
Flyff Universe can now be accessed via a browser, plans to introduce a separate pay-to-earn version - Last month we reported on a new version of the classic MMORPG Flyff known as Flyff Universe, which would make the game cross-platform across PC, Mac, and mobile devices while…
Hearthstone class action lawsuit targets ‘deceitful’ marketing practices - Behind the jaunty art designs and goofy voice quips of Hearthstone lies another headache-in-the-making for Blizzard Entertainment. Polygon reports that the studio is getting slapped with another class action lawsuit…
Black Desert Mobile adds Striker’s Yacha awakening, Black Desert PC unleashes a new dream horse - [AL:BDO]This week brings goodies for fans of the Black Desert franchise. Let's start with Black Desert Mobile, where the Yacha is officially live. Yacha is the Striker awakening class and…
Destiny 2’s Bungie says it won’t be ‘muzzled’ by Sony when it comes to ‘standing up for what’s right’ - For the last week, we've been covering a WAPO story on the games industry's tepid response for reproductive health rights, which led to a baffling corporate memo out of Sony…
Perfect Ten: MMO critters so cute it makes your teeth hurt - I vividly remember a conversation I had with my then-girlfriend's parents back in 1996 about the potential of this growing "internet" phenomenon. With my limited understanding, I made it sound…
Hex crawl MMO World Seed officially releases on Steam with new features, new monetization, and no server wipe - World Seed, the TTRPG-like hex crawling MMO, has been sliding along a unique development track. First announced in 2020, the game attempted to Kickstart a "2.0" version of the game…
Guild Wars 2’s Living World Season 1 Sky Pirates episode drops anchor next week - Guild Wars 2 is continuing its rollout of its original living world season 1 from 2013 - but completely reimagined as permanent content - with the release of Sky Pirates…
Choose My Adventure: Some classic mission running in the City of Heroes Rebirth rogue server - So yes, it would appear that missions are indeed the most rewarding thing to do in City of Heroes: Rebirth. That would probably be the end of it all, but…
Pearl Abyss Q1 2022: Black Desert revenues take a hit, EVE Online hangs in there - If you were curious about how Pearl Abyss is performing since its Q4 announcement - during which we learned that both of its core MMORPGs were shrinking, the company was…
Fall Guys is going free-to-play – but breaks its Steam promise - Remember that zany Fall Guys bouncy royale game that was all the rage back in the middle of 2020? Well, even though it's since abdicated its popularity throne, it's still…
Whatever happened to Red Dead Online? - Unlike Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar's online western RPG has been withering away due to studio neglect. It's been close to a year since Red Dead Online saw any significant…
Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs says it has ‘close to’ 10 games currently in the works - Most people around these parts know Phoenix Labs as the studio behind the multiplayer monster slaying RPG Dauntless, but a new dev blog post would like to introduce players and…
Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer module launches June 14 on all platforms - Neverwinter fans, Gearbox and Cryptic have some happy news for you this fine Monday morning: Dragonslayer is launching on June 14th, just a month from today. [AL:NW]As previously announced, the…
WoW Classic interview doubles down on Wrath Classic’s lack of a dungeon finder - If fans hoping that community pressure might convince Blizzard to change its mind on the controversial decision to exclude a dungeon finder from the upcoming Wrath Classic, that hope is…
BioWare is seeking new hires to ‘create the next Star Wars The Old Republic game’ - Apparently, BioWare is hiring, seeking developers to create "the next Mass Effect, Dragon Age, or Star Wars: The Old Republic games." Yes, you read that right: next. As in possible…
THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS
