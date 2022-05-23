Mad World releases one last trailer before its final alpha test later this week

This coming Wednesday, May 25th, is a big date for Mad World, as Jandisoft is once again eager for people to join in on its final alpha test, and it would like to stir the hype pot with one last preview video.

The video outlines some of the features that testers can look forward to, including new areas to explore, more powerful foes to face, more story content, and the promise of “dynamic combat in multiple scenarios” that included footage of what appeared to be some PvP action. The video closes with specific timing for the alpha test, which will begin at 10:00 p.m. EDT on May 25th. Feel free to enjoy some of the hype in the video below.

