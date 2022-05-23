Zenith’s next patch will apply new backend tech and limit ability godstone amounts

A minor patch is coming to the VR MMORPG Zenith later this week, and while its impact likely won’t really be felt by players, it is promising to be an important one for the game long-term as it applies “much needed core architectural upgrades” to its backend.

According to Ramen VR, the benefits of this backend upgrade include the ability to introduce more interactive gameplay features, better gameplay and networking performance, and quality-of-life enhancements for the devs that translate into faster updates.



The other major (and more direct) feature of this upcoming patch is related to ability godstones, limiting abilities to only 30 stones each. Those who have already picked up godstones over that amount will not see them removed, but those players also won’t be able to pick up more than the allotment if extras are thrown away. In order to keep godstone inventories from getting full, there’s now a button that automagically deletes low level stones with no XP.

This new patch is tentatively set to arrive on Wednesday, May 25th, but players can get a sneak peek at what’s ahead in last week’s PTR patch notes.