Guild Wars 2 rolls out its first Elder Dragon legendary skin collection with today’s Sky Pirates launch

With the release of Sky Pirates in Guild Wars 2 today, endgame players who’ve unlocked Aurene legendaries can finally begin their quest for the long-awaited Elder Dragon skins.

“The first collection of skins is inspired by the Elder Dragon Zhaitan,” ArenaNet writes in its dev blog . “This inscrutable undead horror was driven to corrupt Tyria with rot and ruin, commanding hordes of Risen minions from its lair in the fallen nation of Orr. After binding an Aurene-based legendary weapon to your Legendary Armory, you’ll receive a letter from Leivas, who will ask you to visit either Aurene’s Enclave in Seitung Province or the Exchange in Arborstone (to use the Exchange, you must first complete the Arborstone Revitalization Mastery track). Speaking to Leivas will unlock the Arms of a New Cycle achievement, which is part of a new meta-achievement, The Legendary Facets of Aurene.”

Players will then return to the Orr explorable zones to work their way through the proper collection, then swap in the resulting fragment for a Zhaitan-based legendary weapon skin. And then you can do it 15 more times to unlock everything and pick up the Facet of Shadow and Death title, which you will very much deserve. It’s a lot of work for a skin, but hey, they don’t call it Fashion Wars for nothing! And in case Zhaitan isn’t really your vibe, just hold out: “Legendary weapon variant skins based on the remaining five Elder Dragons are coming in future Guild Wars 2 releases.”

We’re expecting the patch to drop around noon EDT today.

