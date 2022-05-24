RuneScape introduces new loyalty crowns for long-time subscribers as double XP rolls on

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Long-term subscribers of RuneScape are once again being recognized for their loyalty to the MMORPG this week as Jagex is adding new crowns of loyalty from 2021 to 2025. The free cosmetic is available to those who have maintained an unbroken membership, which is a subscription that hasn’t lapsed for more than 14 days.

For everyone else, the game’s Double XP Live event continues to roll forward until May 30th, while the game’s latest patch has put down another round of general updates and fixes. The patch notes also call attention to the end of 32-bit Windows support and graphics cards that do not support OpenGL 3.0 or higher. This change is planned in the next few months.

source: official site
