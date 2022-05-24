Warcraft Arclight Rumble tweaks closed beta as advance reviews trickle in

Aw, that's boring.

Closed beta testing is well underway for Blizzard’s latest mobile game, and it sounds as though the studio might be listening to players as it adjusts the build. The studio announced that it is boosting gold rewards for daily quests in Warcraft Arclight Rumble and increasing XP scaling for lowbies.

Meanwhile, several outlets are chatting about the game now that more than a few people have gotten their paws, claws, and bony skeletal fingers on it. So far, reviews are mixed. Android Police calls it “annoying and unbalanced” with a painful progression. Game Reactor said that it walked away feeling “a little underwhelmed” by the “fine but forgettable” experience.

Ars Technica acknowledged the quality and budget that obviously went into this, saying, “However you parse it, Arclight Rumble appears to add just enough depth to the smartphone RTS genre to stand out, though anyone new to this gaming space should brace themselves for a whole new universe of microtransactions.”

A few reviewers were pleased overall. “Warcraft Arclight Rumble doesn’t appear to be some massive gamechanger for the mobile space, but it’s good and simple fun,” said Game Informer. And Android Headlines pronounced the title “addictively fun.”

Source: Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
