Warcraft Arclight Rumble tweaks closed beta as advance reviews trickle in

Closed beta testing is well underway for Blizzard’s latest mobile game, and it sounds as though the studio might be listening to players as it adjusts the build. The studio announced that it is boosting gold rewards for daily quests in Warcraft Arclight Rumble and increasing XP scaling for lowbies.

Meanwhile, several outlets are chatting about the game now that more than a few people have gotten their paws, claws, and bony skeletal fingers on it. So far, reviews are mixed. Android Police calls it “annoying and unbalanced” with a painful progression. Game Reactor said that it walked away feeling “a little underwhelmed” by the “fine but forgettable” experience.

Ars Technica acknowledged the quality and budget that obviously went into this, saying, “However you parse it, Arclight Rumble appears to add just enough depth to the smartphone RTS genre to stand out, though anyone new to this gaming space should brace themselves for a whole new universe of microtransactions.”

A few reviewers were pleased overall. “Warcraft Arclight Rumble doesn’t appear to be some massive gamechanger for the mobile space, but it’s good and simple fun,” said Game Informer. And Android Headlines pronounced the title “addictively fun.”