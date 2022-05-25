Destiny 2 changes weapons, armor, activities, and Solar archetypes in the Season of the Haunted update

Over the past several weeks, Destiny 2 has been talking up the various changes coming to the shooter with the start of its next season, and now that season is finally upon players. Welcome to the Season of the Haunted.

Regular followers of the game knew that there was going to be a lot to this season, but if there was any doubt, the lengthy patch notes should allay them. Changes to weapons, armor, weapon crafting, the Solar archetypes, PvP activities, PvE activities; it’s all here in granular detail. The so-called “Solar 3.0” changes even got their own highligh reel as the devs elaborate on all of the big fiery updates.

All told, this new season has plenty going on, so get comfortable as you pore over the update notes and bear witness to all the ways you can set fire to things in the video below.

