Atlas successfully wiped ahead of season 9, with ‘industrial wonder’ content now live

So last week, we were supposed to get Atlas’ season 9 release along with the HYPE WIPE. OK, nobody called it that but us, and we were being sarcastic. In any case, neither of those things actually happened. Studio Wildcard and Grapeshot Games said at almost the last minute that it was delaying the patch a full week over an “unexpected issue.”

There’s an upside to the delay: Last week, the team had planned to cut the Industrial Wonder content from the patch. The delay ensured it’s made it in with the rest of the update as originally planned now. Just don’t get too excited; “industrial wonder” is basically rusty corrugated beach shack lab textures that look suitable only for cooking meth. That’s not a joke or an insult.

“The clouds have dissipated and the seas have calmed so the conditions are finally ideal to get this season started! Along with numerous fixes and additional content mentioned last week, we will also be including the Industrial wonder structures and buildings in this update. Pathfinders have heard rumors of new technologies that will change the shape of Atlas. These innovations are now available for one and all to discover. Advancements in astronomy, shipbuilding, and various other areas will take Pathfinders to new lands and new heights.”

In addition to these fine rusty shacks, the servers have been wiped, there’s a new Maw Waters region, and there’s a pile of new minibosses too.

We note again that Atlas was originally pitched in 2018 as an MMORPG sandbox capable of handling 40,000 players per server. Still in early access, it has few than a tenth of that still playing concurrently.