Fractured Online kicks off a free play week with recruitment rewards

Gamigo hopes that you don’t have big plans this week because the fantasy world of Fractured Online awaits. Yesterday, the company kicked off a free week of play for any and all who would like to check out this in-development sandbox MMO.

Players have from now through Tuesday, May 31st, to log into the beta as much as they want. There, they can witness the recent additions to the game, such as the weather system and, erm, city taxes.

To keep momentum going, Fractured Online is hosting a recruit-a-friend program to encourage fans to rope in others. Players who do get a recruit or five will earn unlocks for their account such as a title, costume, and mount.