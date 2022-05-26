Fractured Veil’s updated sound design will bring tweetier birds, noisier wood, and juicier slashes

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Good sound design can often go unnoticed as it immerses players in the game’s world and provides feedback for what’s happening in-game, and while the sound in survival sandbox Fractured Veil was pretty good, a preview of upcoming sound updates shows that things are going to improve pretty significantly soon.

The video provides several before and after examples of soundscape updates, demonstrating improved spatial audio, better ambient sounds for every environment, surface-specific sounds for footfalls (that were previously missing from the game), and beefier combat sound effects for melee slashes and ranged weapons fire alike; check out the guitar crossbow sounds in particular. You can watch (and hear) it all for yourself in the video below.

source: YouTube
Advertisement
Previous articleAion Classic jumps to Update 2.0 with level cap increase, and a free pet
Next articleNeverwinter reduces the stat bonus on the Bone Devil’s Ribcage to more reasonable levels

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments