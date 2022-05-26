Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is available now on mobile devices

If you’re a big fan of the Ni no Kuni franchise and the general collaboration between anime legends Studio Ghibli (behind so many classic films that no introduction is needed) and Level-5 (behind the Professor Layton series, the Yo-Kai Watch video games, and many more), you might have wanted an MMO in that style. Whether or not you wanted one as a mobile MMO developed with Netmarble is another question altogether, but that’s what you’ve gotten with the launch of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

The game features five classes (Swordsman, Rogue, Engineer, Witch, and Destroyer), a customizable player farm, a variety of companion familiars and mounts, and large-scale combat involving multiple players at the same time. (It also appears to have nothing to do with Netmarble’s play-to-earn blockchain attempts, but we can’t let that get memory holed.) If that sounds like what you’re looking for in terms of a gameplay experience even if mobile isn’t your preferred platform, you can pick it up now for iOS and Android devices, so go ahead and give it a shot. It certainly nails the look, at least.

