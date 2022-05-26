No Man’s Sky’s roguelike Leviathan expedition pulls you into a time loop

You’ve barely had six weeks to become a space pirate in No Man’s Sky Outlaws, but we hope you’re ready for something new, as Hello Games has pushed out another expedition this week called Leviathan.

“Our seventh expedition traps Travellers inside a time loop, and offers a taste of roguelike gameplay,” the studio says.

“Difficulty is tuned to survival-mode settings, and every death means a reset of the loop. As players explore the loop, they will recover Memory Fragments, lost remnants of previous loops. These manifest as procedurally generated technology, meaning each reset of the loop may play out very differently. Faced with such difficulty, players across the world can collaborate with each other to even the odds. Alongside their personal efforts to break the loop, Travellers can help Specialist Polo as they research the loop’s peculiar manifestations. The more Travellers that participate in the research, the stronger the Memory Fragments become, manifesting in better upgrades, more inventory space, and stronger Multi-Tools and starships.”

Patch notes are up for 3.90 as well, though apart from the narrative-driven expedition, it’s largely bug fixes.