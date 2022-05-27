Diablo Immortal posts global launch schedule for next week’s debut

It’s kind of wild to think that we are just a week away from Diablo Immortal actually landing on mobile devices — and PC, too. With such a short time left until the launch, Blizzard is working to get everyone organized so that they can storm the gates of hell in an orderly fashion.

The studio posted a “roadmap” this week to detail how the global launch will roll out over June 1st and 2nd. Those players who are going to play the MMOARPG with the PC beta can go ahead right now and pre-load it through Battlenet. A login through Battlenet is also required for anyone who wants to set up cross-progression between PC and mobile.

Blizzard also listed all of the servers for each region, controller support, system requirements, and a rundown of all of the languages that will be supported by Diablo Immortal at launch.

To help guilds organize, the studio explained the setup: “Each clan may consist of up to 100 adventurers. What you name your brave band of demon slayers is up to you, barring any profanity, but it must be between 2–24 characters in length. You may only belong to one clan at a time. If you wish to join another clan, you must first leave your current clan.”

While this will be a global launch in many respects, there is one region — Asia Pacific — that will have to wait until later in June for its own release.