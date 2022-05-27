Inside Star Citizen offers a look at the Drake Mule cargo vehicle and the RSI Scorpius heavy fighter ship

The ongoing Invictus event in Star Citizen, which is already home to plenty of vehicles and ship demonstrations, is reason enough for CIG to unveil two more vehicles in the game’s lineup: the Drake Mule cargo hauler ground vehicle and the RSI Scorpius heavy fighter spaceship.

The Mule, as its name suggests, is purely about carrying things, with space for six cargo boxes in its current iteration, while a forklift on the front and a cradle in its back will let it haul larger cargo crates when SC’s cargo refactor comes into play. As for the RSI Scorpius, there’s not much new information since the ship was first debuted last year, though it’s now a flyable thing.

These two vehicles will be part of the offerings during their respective portions of the Invictus free fly event, but fans can look at both vehicles in action in the video below.

