Lost Ark is fixing the bug that makes you look at loading screens foreverrrrr

Look, Lost Ark, your loading screens are very pretty, but nobody came to play your loading screens. Unfortunately, a new bug in the game is creating exactly that scenario. Fortunately, Amazon is on the case.

“Our team has been tracking issues with Haiger’s Manor and Rielvarr Ruins causing characters to be stuck in an endless loading screen,” the studio wrote last night. “We have been able to reproduce this issue internally and are currently working to get a fix to resolve it. Due to the ease of recreating this problem, we will be locking down both Haiger’s Manor and Rielvarr Ruins from entrance to help prevent users from experiencing the endless loading screen. If you attempt to do either of these pieces of content, you will see an error similar to the screenshot below.”

Apparently, South Vern dungeons might be affected too, but those haven’t been locked down just yet.

The servers did go offline yesterday morning for the weekly update; it primarily addressed Coins of Courage hand-outs and that html exploit with huge blocks of whitespace in chat.