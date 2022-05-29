Blade & Soul outlines fixes coming to materials, event rewards, and the broken Soul Boost meter

Community feedback for some of the latest content added to Blade & Soul has been coming in fast and thick, prompting a forum thread from the devs about a number of community raised issues and what the team is going to do to address them.

The first point relates to Skystealer Crystals, a needed material for upgrading Starcross accessories, which reportedly do not drop nearly enough in the two events that players can get them. Two new events were created in order to supplement earning these items, with more methods for earning Crystals coming in the future.



On the subject of materials, the devs will be renaming Sterling Scale Fragments to Sterling Crystals in order to alleviate any association and related confusion with higher tier materials with Scale in its name. This change will happen in a June update.

On the event side of things, pet packs and sacred vials that were removed from event reward pools will be making a comeback in a July update, while the Soul Booster event and its broken Soul Boost meter, which is not rewarding the points it should to players, is being worked on by the devs; an ETA for a fix was not provided, but it will be addressed “as soon as humanly possible.”