Destiny 2 runs down all of the content features and this week’s new dungeon in the Season of the Haunted

If a girthy set of patch notes for the latest season in Destiny 2 is a bit too hyper-detailed for you, then you might appreciate Bungie’s latest weekly newsletter, which effectively outlines the variety of updates and content features of Season of the Haunted, only in newsletter format instead of update notes format. Also, there are a lot more pretty pictures.

As one might expect, most of these features are exactly brand-new, as the post talks about “Solar 3.0,” new gear, new weapons like the Scythe, and new activities like Sever, Nightmare Containment, and PvP modes in the Iron Banner. What is new this week is the opening of a new dungeon; Bungie is mum on details here as it wants players to “experience it for the first time with a feeling of discovery.”

The newsletter otherwise brings attention to some new rewards players can get during a charitable gaming marathon running between June 3rd and 10th to support a St. Jude’s Hospital, shares a few words related to the mass shooting tragedy in Texas, and shares some notes for a new hotfix.