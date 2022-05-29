MMO Week in Review: Daybreak terminates another Marvel MMO

Whether you’re all broken up over Daybreak’s canceled Marvel MMORPG probably depends on a few things, like maybe you’re tired of Marvel, or maybe you figured a company that has literally already canceled a Marvel MMO once was pretty likely to do it twice. Either way, that’s exactly what happened this week.
THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES
EG7 Q1 2022 financials: EG7 has canceled Daybreak’s Marvel MMORPG - Remember earlier this month when NetEase announced that Jack Emmert was heading up a new NetEase studio called Jackalope Games, meaning that he was no longer heading up Daybreak's Dimensional…
Flameseeker Chronicles: Touring Guild Wars 2’s restored living world season 1, Sky Pirates - Ready for another trip down Guild Wars 2's memory lane, or, perhaps, to experience more of the game's long-lost stories for the first time? Chapter 2 of Living World Season…
LOTRO Legendarium: 10 helpful tips to improve your LOTRO experience - Recently, my 12-year-old daughter began playing Lord of the Rings Online for the first time after having watched the movies and read The Hobbit. It's been a voyage of discovery…
WoW Factor: So let’s talk about World of Warcraft’s Evoker - I should have more of an opinion about Evokers than I actually do. Maybe that's an overreaction at this point; the newest hero class being added to World of Warcraft…
Vague Patch Notes: The specter of MMO persistence in single-player games - Recently, we got a great letter from a listener asking about an issue that he'd been having with single-player games compared to MMOs. Essentially, Justin S. noted a persistent problem...…
Here’s how Dungeons and Dragons Online is going to handle its level cap increase - While it's completely understandable if the sudden abundance of cat hair from the new Tabaxi race has blinded you to a significant development for Dungeons and Dragons Online, which is…
Four Winds: Remembering TERA’s wild start and in-game politics - Well, the TERA sunset thing caught me off guard. I don't play TERA, but I was always under the impression that the game was chugging along just fine. While not…
Perfect Ten: 10 great ways to lose new players from your MMO - MMOs require new blood. Not exclusively or anything; you can keep an MMO going for quite some time on existing happy players. But existing happy players might be just one…
Ashes of Creation gives a first look at its season-changing landscapes - MMO landscapes that experience not just weather but actual changes to their seasons is always one of those features that is much-requested but rarely implemented. Only a handful of titles…
Former Guild Wars 2 cinematic animator calls out NCsoft for withholding owed back pay - Apparently, NCSoft has a policy in place that withholds owed back pay even if an employee has the courtesy to put in a notice that they're leaving their job. Da-Hee…
V Rising’s spiders are upsetting enough to prompt players to ask for an arachnophobia mode - Spider enemies are something of a staple for video games of all stripes, which likely makes it challenging for those with genuine arachnophobia to play many titles. Apparently, the spider…
World of Warcraft hopes modern reporting tools, social contract will improve community behavior - Is trying to fix World of Warcraft's sometimes toxic community a case of too little, too late -- or is it a worthwhile endeavor to improve the overall social environment?…
Diablo Immortal posts global launch schedule for next week’s debut - It's kind of wild to think that we are just a week away from Diablo Immortal actually landing on mobile devices -- and PC, too. With such a short time…
Guild Wars 2 trolls are blocking others’ access to new legendary weapon skins… by causing events to succeed - Guild Wars 2 players are failing to succeed at failing because other players are trolling them by forcing them to succeed. Hang on, let's start over. [AL:GW2]The achievement to unlock…
Massively Overthinking: Which MMO will be next to raise its subscription? - Almost three years ago, our writers and readers came together for a discussion about whether the age of the $15 subscription was coming to an end. Obviously, this question was…
New World’s 3v3 arenas update is live, along with preferred character pronouns in chat - As promised, New World's arenas are live today in the game's May patch, with the new small-group PvP mode, as well as an updated reward track for PvP, the new…
Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is available now on mobile devices - If you're a big fan of the Ni no Kuni franchise and the general collaboration between anime legends Studio Ghibli (behind so many classic films that no introduction is needed)…
No Man’s Sky’s roguelike Leviathan expedition pulls you into a time loop - You've barely had six weeks to become a space pirate in No Man's Sky Outlaws, but we hope you're ready for something new, as Hello Games has pushed out another…
V Rising introduces an offline mode and other general fixes as sales crest one million copies - The vampiric survivalbox V Rising appears to be going from strength to strength in its initial week of early access. Seven days have passed and the game has already sold…
Blizzard posts patch notes for World of Warcraft patch 9.2.5 with cross-faction grouping - We mentioned recently that World of Warcraft's newest build of patch 9.2.5 on the test servers was flagged as a release candidate. Turns out there's a good reason for that,…
Elyon’s new Paladin class lands in today’s patch along with new gear types and events - It's a sword and board smorgasbord in Elyon today as the new Paladin class has officially dropped. As mentioned before, the Paladin class has the ability to swap between tank…
Riders of Icarus, which topped a million players six years ago, is going play-to-earn with NFTs - Welp, Riders of Icarus had a nice run. Readers will recall that the taming-centric MMO soft-launched almost six years ago under Nexon's banner with over a million western players, but…
Another group of Activision-Blizzard workers has issued demands for corporate change - In just two months, we'll be coming up on the first anniversary of the Activision-Blizzard scandal, and if you're wondering which one, well, that's part of the problem, as the…
Whatever happened to the oft-delayed Corepunk? It’s suspended Russian region support - When last we checked in on Artificial Core and its upcoming MMO Corepunk, the Amsterdam- and Kyiv-based studio admitted that it was hunkered down in "emergency mode" as some of…
Choose My Adventure: Sampling a quick serving of player creativity in City of Heroes Rebirth - Even though City of Heroes Rebirth is a smaller rogue server in comparison to others out there, I was happy to notice that there were some people who decided to…
Post-apoc multiplayer RPG Eden Falling joins the art NFT frenzy - Evidently, the devs at Razor Edge Games believe that joining in on the NFT nonsense is going to help them finish the post-apocalyptic multiplayer RPG Eden Falling. The game announced…
Raven Software QA votes to form union in spite of months of Activision-Blizzard unionbusting - Last December, Activision-Blizzard decided the best thing it could do in the middle of a massive sexual harassment and discrimination scandal that had provoked multiple lawsuits, federal investigations, stock dips,…
The Game Archaeologist: The ’90s BioWare MMORPG that almost was - These days, if you mention "BioWare" and "MMORPG" in the same sentence, it's most certainly going to be about Star Wars: The Old Republic. Sure, Neverwinter Nights spawned some cool…
Massively on the Go: No one’s talking about May’s Pokemon GO Community Day, and that’s good - Remember how negative players were about as Pokemon Go’s April Stuffel Community Day? And did you see how angry people on social media were about May's Alola Geodude? Wait, you didn't?…
Elite Dangerous previews Odyssey Update 12, now launching June 7 - Players of Elite Dangerous have likely been regularly watching the Frameshift Live developer livestreams for news and information about the spaceship sandbox, and last week's broadcast brought the goods with…
Wisdom of Nym: Final Fantasy XIV and the risk of job overload - All right, let's start this column with a little thought exercise. I want you to come up with a weapon and a general flow for a new ranged DPS job…
Improbable CEO shows off M² tech test, claims the platform has ‘peak capacity’ of 1B users - Improbable CEO Herman Narula is once again making some pretty big claims on Twitter. A video demonstration shared last week (and posted on YouTube shortly after) offers a look at…
