Pantheon Rise of the Fallen previews its next roundtable talk about perception’s impact on questing

This may be the first time we’ve seen an MMORPG developer seek to drum up hype for a roundtable podcast: Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is going to be releasing its May developer’s roundtable discussion on Friday, June 3rd, and it feels strongly enough about what’s being talked about that its put out a sneak peek at the podcast.

Just what is the topic of discussion? How the MMORPG’s perception system has an effect on adventuring. The 50-second video doesn’t really offer too much – it’s a hype video for a podcast – but it does have a snippet from senior designer Adam Mostel who discusses how players with certain levels of perception experience quests differently.

“Current thinking is that we want to give Keepers access to abilities that would actually compete for space on the limited action set; things like being able to visualize enemy footprints, detect treasure chests, activate special devices in the world, or even reveal seemingly normal enemies to be hidden names.”

More on this line of thinking will be discussed in the aforementioned roundtable, but for now there’s the preview video below.



Keep up to date on the development of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen with our June schedule. pic.twitter.com/IZqHBXs0ck — Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen (@PantheonMMO) May 31, 2022