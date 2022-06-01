Guild Wars 2’s Dragon Bash returns to Hoelbrak on June 7

You may have missed the news when Sky Pirates came out, but Guild Wars 2 is gearing up for its early summer festival: Dragon Bash. This will mark the fourth time the event has returned since its long hiatus, so players know what to expect: smashing piñatas, placing bets on moa races, beating up holograms. Wholesome stuff. The event begins June 7th, so you’ve got only a week to wait.

“Celebrate your victories, remember those lost to the battle against the Elder Dragons, and reflect on what the future holds. From June 7 to June 28, travel to the norn capital city of Hoelbrak to bust open dragon pinatas, bet on racing moas, battle holographic dragon minions, and earn rewards! After Zhaitan’s defeat, Dragon Bash was an expression of relief and joy at beating impossible odds. Join Marjory Delaqua and Kasmeer Meade at the original celebration for their first adventure together in the latest returning Living World Season 1 episode, Sky Pirates. Living World Season 1 episodes are free for all players, and can be found in your Story Journal.”