New World’s latest patch buffs PvP experience, coin, and salt rewards

Last night, Amazon dropped another smallish patch for New World fans. The most interesting bit is actually an upgrade to last week’s PvP release, as the studio is boosting rewards even more, buffing coin packs from the PvP rewards track and handing out more XP and salt rewards too.

“PvP XP and Salt rewards are now more generous in OPR and Arenas,” Amazon explains. “Both are now awarded for winning Arena rounds even if the overall match is lost. We are also adjusting the daily cap at 40 matches per day or approximately 3 hours of daily PvP Arena matches. After 40 matches in 24 hours, we will reward players 25% of the original PvP Salt and PvP XP rewards. This keeps it possible to play for as long as you want while more optimally rewarding for the first 3 hours daily.”

The patch also tweaks dragging items from storage, faction control point crafting yield bonuses, audio performance, and blunderbuss damage.