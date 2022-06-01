Wars of Prasia is an upcoming mobile/PC MMO based around siege PvP from Nexon

Good news, people, there’s a new MMO coming out! From Nexon! Wait, don’t roll your eyes, this one is a mobile and PC cross-platform title! Wait, you’re saying they all are? All right, but this one is based around large-scale siege PvP, and… uh-huh, you’re saying that’s also all of them… well, this one is Unreal Engine 4? Does that part… no, that’s apparently all of them, too. Well, shoot. This one is still called Wars of Prasia, so that’s different.

The branding comes from its earlier working title of “Project ER,” which brings to mind George Clooney’s early career and some vweepy-vwoopy title music, so the proper name is definitely an improvement. More details about the game will be revealed when the annual Nexon Developers Conference happens in the next several days; for now, just enjoy the fast sweeping angles of the 30-second teaser trailer. It’s big and siegetacular. (We know that “siegetacular” isn’t a word, lay off.)