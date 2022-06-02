Albion Online teases next week’s Into the Fray update with a new trailer

Bree Royce
Albion Online is gearing up for a major patch next week: Into the Fray launches June 8th, bringing with it new portal towns, zone accessibility, dynamic events, improved castles and outposts, and the magic staff overhaul. And in order to hype up players for the release, Sandbox Interactive has dropped a new teaser trailer showing off everything from large-scale battles and keep sieges to a flyover of terrain with castles. We’ve got that video tucked down below.

In other Albion Online news, the Crystal League championship begins this weekend, the game is handing out adorable ridable fawns for its refer-a-friend, and and kicked off its monthly challenge for June, whereby subbers can earn a slew of rewards, including a sweet black horse.

