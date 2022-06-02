Amazon Games will publish Disruptive’s upcoming AAA online multiplayer action-adventure game

Amazon Games just announced that it’s expanding its purview once again, taking on a publishing deal with indie studio Disruptive Games. Disruptive is best known to our audience for its online implementation for Blizzard’s Diablo II: Resurrected, and its founder has an Insomniac Games pedigree, but it’s now working on an “online multiplayer action-adventure game based on a new IP” – an unannounced “multiplatform title, built for both cooperative and competitive play.” According to Disruptive’s job listings, the game is AAA, fully funded, Unreal-based, and very specifically multiplayer online in a live-service environment.

“The studio is focused on multiplayer-first gaming experiences that immerse players in living worlds,” Amazon says, and given Amazon’s other unreleased and published titles, we might certainly hope it’s an MMO. They’re certainly trying very hard not to say the word.

The two images included with today’s infodrop are giving off very LOST-like survival vibes.

“Amazon Games also has multiple unannounced projects in development, both at its internal studios and with other external developers including Glowmade, an independent studio based in Guildford, England,” today’s press release also notes.