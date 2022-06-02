Blade & Soul adds a new dungeon, new accessories, and returning events in the Cursed Legacy update

Next week will see new and returning content brought to Blade & Soul in the form of the Cursed Legacy update, adding a new dungeon, new accessories, and a host of returning events to the MMO on Wednesday, June 8th.

The new dungeon comes in the form of Namdo Shrine, which continues the ongoing story centered around finding Master Tayjin that started with last month’s Hall of Trials dungeon. The other major feature is the addition of new accessories in the Starcross tier, specifically new necklaces and gloves, along with associated Gildstones.

As for events, the Summer Treasure Trove event is coming back with some adjustments thanks to player feedback, as well as Hongsil’s Workshop and Hongmoon Boot Camp. Incidentally, the Skystealer Crystals event is now in week 2, so players have between now and Wednesday, June 8th, to clear objectives and get their upgrade materials before the new patch lands.