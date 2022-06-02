Final Fantasy XIV posts new images of patch 6.15 content ahead of its release June 7

Riding along in my hippomobile.

If you’ve been eagerly looking forward to raising your reputation with the elephantine Arkasodara, delivering packages to Alisaie and Alphinaud’s mom, or just finding out what in the seven hells happened to Hildibrand in Final Fantasy XIV, you’re in luck! Patch 6.15 arrives on June 7th, which means that all of the above is being added to the game in less than a week. But if you can’t wait even that long to get your entertainment, you can tide yourself over with some new information on the patch 6.1 special site.

Granted, the new information is unlikely to wildly upend your expectations for this side content; while seeing the hippo carts of the Arkasodara or finding out that an adorable lizard is involved in the storyline around Ameliance is gratifying, it will not do anything more than make you increasingly excited to get your hands on this content. But was your day really complete before seeing a roegadyn riding on a hippo cart? We think not.

Source: Official Site
